Rimac Automobili Makes Deal With Porsche, May Go Public in 2022

Rimac Automobili, a Croatian automaker, is entering into a partnership with Porsche to develop new hypercars, or extremely high-performance sports cars. Rimac is not currently publicly traded on the stock market, although the possibility of a 2022 IPO has been mentioned in German media.

Rimac is a leading company in electric vehicle (EV) technology, making it an attractive investment for other automakers, according to AutoWeek . It develops “hypercars,” high-end sports cars with even more exclusivity and greater performance capabilities.

Rimac's joint venture with Porsche

Rimac and Porsche have announced plans to create a new joint venture, Bugatti-Rimac. The new venture takes the high-performance Bugatti brand, which is a part of Volkswagen, and combines it with Rimac’s vehicle technology.

Source: Rimac Nevera Media Galleries

Volkswagen has been committing a large proportion of its budget towards EVs, so this partnership with Rimac is a logical step. By the fourth quarter of 2021, the new company should be established as a hypercar maker.

Bugatti-Rimac will be Rimac Group's second primary segment, and Rimac Technology, the original segment, will remain 100 percent owned by Rimac Group. Bugatti-Rimac is to be headed up by the CEO of Rimac, Mate Rimac.

CNBC reported that one of Bugatti-Rimac’s first vehicle collaborations will be the Chiron, an eight-cylinder, 1,500-horsepower Bugatti. In addition, the Rimac Nevera, a $2.4 million fully electric hypercar, is in the works. The Nevera is expected to reach speeds past 250 miles per hour and have 1,900 horsepower.

Just gonna leave this here:https://t.co/5Ljz3GNHR2 — Rimac Automobili (@AutomobiliRimac) June 11, 2021

Bugatti-Rimac is set to have about 430 employees based in either Croatia or France. CEO Mate Rimac called the joint venture “an immense opportunity.”

