3D Rocket Printer Relativity Space Closes $650 Million Series E

The core mission of Relativity Space is to “3D print entire rockets and build humanity’s industrial base on Mars,” said Ellis in a company press release. “Scalable, autonomous 3D printing is inevitably required to thrive on Mars, and Terran R is the second product step in a long-term journey Relativity is planning ahead.”

Relativity Space intends to use the new capital from the Series E to spur the production of its Terran R heavy-lift, two-stage rocket. Terran R is 216 feet tall, fully reusable, and capable of launching 20 times more payload than Terran 1, its first rocket.

Terran 1 is slated for its first orbital flight at the end of 2021 and its second in June of 2022, according to TechCrunch. Terran R is set to launch in 2024.

Ellis compared the use of 3D printing for rockets to a “paradigm shift in manufacturing” similar to the move from gas internal combustion engines to electric, according to TechCrunch.