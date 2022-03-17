Is Rebekah Neumann Related to Gwyneth Paltrow? There's a New WeWork Series

In early 2020, Forbes reported that Rebekah bought back the rights to the WeGrow curriculum and planned to relaunch the school as Student of Life for Life, or SOLFL (pronounced ‘soulful’). However, it doesn’t appear that SOLFL ever got off the ground. There's a website for SOLFL, but it doesn’t have any information about the school or its curriculum. There's only a blog with just three posts, all dated October 25, 2021. An Instagram page for the school provided its most recent post in October 2019.