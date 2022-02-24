Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Honors Her Uncle Pasquale, Killed in World War 2

“This is my uncle Pasquale Bartiromo, who died in Burma,” she wrote. “He was a member of General Merrill’s Marauders in 1944. He looks just like my dad, his brother. He earned such recognition because of his courage to defend our freedom. … He showed us what courage and leadership look like. Unfortunately, my grandparents did not ever receive his remains. He was badly wounded in Burma when the Japanese army made the final attack, blowing up everything in sight. I will cherish his memory.”