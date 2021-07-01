Klein Vision Focuses on Flying Vehicle Prototypes, No IPO Plans

Meanwhile, Hyundai is also working on an electric air taxi prototype, which it unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2020.

Klein Vision isn’t the only firm developing innovative transportation technology. Joby Aviation has developed a four-passenger electric aircraft with fully vertical takeoff and landing capability.

In February, Volkswagen announced that it was looking into vertical mobility and the potential to develop a flying car in China.

Uber sold its flying taxi division, Uber Elevate, to Joby Aviation in 2020. The transaction will enable Joby Aviation to offer air taxi rides via the Uber app.