Is JCPenney Going Out of Business? Company Is Down, Not Out Yet

In October 2021, JCPenney announced the appointment of Marc Rosen as CEO, effective November 1. JCPenney is no longer a publicly-traded company, therefore, its financial results are not publicly available. However, David Simon, the CEO of Simon Property Group said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that Penney’s business has stabilized and its financial results have improved. The retailer’s liquidity position stood at $1.5 billion with no outstanding balance on its line of credit. He also added that they’ve added private and exclusive national brands to it.