The Dark Web Offers 'Extreme Privacy,' for Better or Worse

The dark web, a subset of the internet that can’t be accessed by traditional web browsers and isn’t indexed by search engines like Google, certainly sounds shadowy and nefarious. But is it illegal?

In broad terms—this article doesn't provide legal advice—it isn’t illegal to access the dark web, but some users do use the dark web for illegal activities. Computer security company Norton specifies that visiting certain sites and making certain purchases on the dark web are against the law.