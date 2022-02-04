IRS Decision: Income From Proof-of-Stake Mining Might Not Be Taxable

The Jarretts hope that the IRS will extend their case to the entire PoS mining community via a binding precedent. However, the IRS has only offered a settlement so far. The couple has rejected the settlement and wants to take the IRS to court to argue their case for broader applicability. If the IRS recognizes the benefit of PoS for the environment compared to energy-intensive PoW protocols, it could expand the tax breaks to be market wide.