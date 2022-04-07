Is Firepin’s New FRPN Token Legit? What To Know About the Crypto

FRPN has already jumped a couple hundred percent in value. Buying in the pre-sale could help investors get in on the ground for a token that winds up being very successful, ultimately maximizing their investment. But here’s the thing: until buyers successfully make a trade, there’s a risk that the liquidity pool FRPN is collecting could be pulled like a rug. Just look at the SQUID token, whose users quickly discovered they couldn’t sell their assets and the creators ran off with the money.