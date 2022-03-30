Is Expion360 Stock a Buy for Investors? IPO Raises Questions

In Expion360's filing with the SEC, the Oregon-based company plans to offer 2,145,000 shares and it hopes to price the shares between $7 to $9. Originally, Expion360 filed to go public in January. Once the stock is listed on the Nasdaq, its ticker symbol will be XPON. If the battery manufacturer can sell its shares in that range, it could raise up to $19.3 million, which could give it a valuation of approximately $55 million.