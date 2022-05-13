Is the EU Banning Stablecoins, and Could the U.S. Follow Suit?

CoinDesk reported that the European Parliament prefers better oversight by the European Banking Authority instead of an outright ban. It argues that the ban could lead to even more instability, as issuers would need to repay customers who paid for the tokens. The European Commission has declined commenting on the CoinDesk story, but we can be reasonably sure that countries will now tighten rules on digital assets, as they have been infringing on their sovereign right to issue currencies.