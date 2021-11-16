Does Elon Musk Still Hold the Title of World’s Richest Man?

Elon Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa. He's known as the founder of some of the most profitable companies, including PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX. Musk’s passion for technology developed at a young age. When he was just 12 years old, Musk created a video game, later selling it to a computer magazine.

Spouse: Musk is not currently married, though he recently separated from Canadian singer Grimes.

Kids:

While dating Grimes, the couple welcomed their son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

While married to Justine Wilson, the couple welcomed five children: Griffin and Xavier (twins), 17, and Damian, Saxon, and Kai (triplets), 15.

Education: