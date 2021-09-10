Is Climeworks Stock Publicly Traded? Company Got Microsoft's Attention

Climeworks, a direct air carbon capture technology company striving to remove historic carbon emissions from our atmosphere, has captured the attention of major computer tech firm Microsoft .

In January 2021, Microsoft disclosed that it made financial investments in Swiss company Climeworks . Also, Microsoft is working with Climeworks to tackle climate change from two angles—the reduction of new carbon dioxide emissions and the removal of past carbon dioxide.

Climeworks' backers

Climeworks is backed by private investors. One of Climeworks’ most noteworthy investors, Microsoft, is also a customer. This probably isn't surprising since Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates has been outspoken about society’s obligation to reduce and eventually stop carbon emissions for the sake of the planet’s survival.

Gates, who authored the 2021 book How to Avoid A Climate Disaster, said in a Reddit question-and-answer session that when it comes to climate change, “We need to be open to ideas that seem wild,” according to CNBC. He noted that many new technologies are likely necessary, including carbon capture by Climeworks.

