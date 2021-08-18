What Bill Gates Said About Vaccines and Population Growth on TED Talk

A decade-old TED Talk by Bill Gates renewed old eugenics accusations against the Microsoft co-founder last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. One person called Gates a “fanboy of eugenics a.k.a. depopulation” in a forum post, for example, citing the TED Talk as evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are tainted.

The eugenics chatter hit Twitter, too, with one user writing citing Gates’ “carefully worded statements about population control.”