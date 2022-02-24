Paying Interest on Car Loans? Business Owners Get a Tax Break

The actual expense method is usually what business owners go with when it comes to deducting car expenses. It works by deducting all of the eligible expenses that involve using your business vehicle. These expenses include car loan interest, license and registration fees, gas and oil, tolls, insurance payments, repairs, depreciation, and all of the other vehicle operating costs. However, you can only write off a portion of these expenses, and it correlates to the amount you use the vehicle for business purposes.