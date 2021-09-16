Is Canva Going Public? What We Know After Latest Funding Round

Design software tool Canva is now one of the world’s most valuable startups after raising $200 million in new funding at a $40 billion valuation. Cofounders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht pledged 30% of the company to philanthropic endeavors.

Many companies that go public do so after getting through their Series E funding rounds. Canva is now past that point, but hasn't signaled any intentions to go public in the U.S. or Australia. If it does eventually decide to go public, Australian and American investors alike are bound to bite. After all, Canva skyrocketed from a $3.2 billion value in 2019 to its now $40 billion value.