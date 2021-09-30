Is Bitstamp Legit? All About the Crypto Exchange

Cryptocurrency has only existed for a little over a decade, which makes Bitstamp unique in the fact it has been around since 2011. Currently, the market is saturated with crypto exchanges. There are hundreds of active exchanges. Coinbase, one of the most popular exchanges in the U.S., just went public in 2020. Coinbase was the first crypto exchange to go public. All the while, Bitstamp has held its place without much controversy.