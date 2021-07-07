Should You Buy the Dip in 23andMe (ME) Stock?

23andMe stock has pulled back about 30 percent since its public debut. The stock rose rapidly in the lead up to the closing of the VGAC merger and after the public debut. There might be some investors taking profits, which puts pressure on the stock price.

Also, the market might be concerned about lockup expiry. The 23andMe IPO came with a lockup arrangement where some big investors couldn’t sell their shares for up to seven years. However, those investors could be released from the lockup restrictions as soon as 30 days after the IPO if the stock hit certain price targets. Many IPO stocks tend to fall when investors anticipate a lockup expiry and that might be a reason behind ME stock’s decline.