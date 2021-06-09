Will Indie Semiconductor Stock Get a Boost After THBR Merger?

THBR stock has fallen after the merger announcement. Most of the decline is due to the market rotation from growth to value stocks. It hit a 52-week high of $14.09 on December 28 and has declined by 28 percent since then to trade at $10.17. According to THBR's current market price, Indie has an EV of nearly $1 billion. Based on the company’s own estimations for revenue, it's currently trading at EV-to-revenue multiples of 2.9x and 2.0x for 2024 and 2025, respectively.