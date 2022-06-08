Will Affirm Stock Recover? AFRM Will Likely Slide More

Affirm is still a startup, even though it's a household name and helped propel the BNPL industry into what it is today. Max Levchin, a member of the so-called PayPal mafia, founded Affirm in 2012. He took the company public in January 2021 at a valuation of $11.9 billion. As of Wednesday, June 8, Affirm maintains a market capitalization of $6.79 billion. While market cap and enterprise value differ, it reflects a sharp drop in the public’s perception of Affirm’s value.