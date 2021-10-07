iFIT Postpones Its IPO Due to Market Conditions, Stock Is a Good Buy

IFIT postponed its IPO due to poor market conditions a day after the exercise equipment manufacturer was scheduled to go public. The company said that it would continue to monitor the market for more stable conditions. It isn’t clear when iFIT will move forward with its IPO.

iFIT’s decision adds to investors' concerns about volatility in capital markets. Several European companies postponed their IPO plans this week including Icade Sante and Chronext. Premium fitness chain Life Time also downsized its IPO.