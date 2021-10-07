Life Time Group (LTH) IPO Downsized Before Listing Date

In 2020, Life Time reported a net loss of $360.2 million, compared with a net income of $30 million in 2019. The significant drop in profitability is mainly because the company didn’t collect any fees from its members while its centers were shuttered. Its revenue fell 50.1 percent YoY (year-over-year) to $948.4 million in 2020 but rose 17.1 percent YoY to $572.5 million in the first six months of 2021.

Life Time is seeking a valuation of about $4 billion in its IPO. Based on its pro forma market cap, the company’s 2020 price-to-sales multiple is 4.2x. While Life Time is working on virtualizing its offerings, it will take time to ramp up those offerings to generate substantial results. Overall, investors should stay on the sidelines for now given the uncertainties about Life Time even reaching its pre-pandemic results in the short term.