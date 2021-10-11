If I Paid Taxes on Unemployment, Will I Get a Refund?

Congress made up to a $10,200 in jobless benefits payment in 2020 tax-free for people earning less than $150,000 a year. People might get a refund if they filed their returns with the IRS before Congress passed the law exempting a portion of unemployment payments from tax.

The IRS started issuing jobless tax refunds in May. As of July, the IRS had refunded more than $10 billion to some 9 million taxpayers. The IRS is expected to continue releasing the refunds throughout 2021.