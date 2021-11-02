Howard Buffett's Agricultural Background Has Helped Build His Net Worth

Howard Graham Buffett is more than just Warren Buffett’s son —he’s an author, farmer, investor, conversationalist, and more. With a hands-on approach and experience working in farms, forests, and other environments across the world, Howard Buffett isn’t your typical billionaire’s son. And while he may not have not the assets his father has, he has a considerable net worth himself.

Howard G. Buffett is an author, conservationist, and investor. His Howard G. Buffett Foundation helps countries in need by providing and improving food and water resources.

Buffett has been so involved in environmental work in South America that Colombia awarded him Colombian citizenship in Oct. 2021. In Feb. 2020, the conservationist pledged $200 million to the country to help stop cocaine farming there and instead develop farms to grow produce such as coffee and cacao.

Who is Howard Buffett?

Howard Graham Buffett is one of the three children of billionaire Warren Buffett. Warren has one of the biggest investment portfolios in the world, has a net worth of over $100 billion, and is one of the world's ten richest people.

In 2011, Buffett made it known that he wants his son Howard to succeed him as a non-executive chairman of Berkshire Hathaway when he dies. Berkshire Hathaway is the holding company that has largely contributed to Warren Buffett’s success, boasting over $290 billion in assets under management.

Howard Buffett is passionate about agriculture and helping people in need across the world. He launched the Howard G. Buffett Foundation in 1999, with the goal of providing a better quality of living for people living in impoverished areas.

The foundation provides food security solutions to Central America, Mexico, and Africa, to offer food and water and to research ways to improve living standards. In the U.S., the foundation focuses on raising awareness about places abroad that struggle in agriculture.

Buffett even does his own farming, first starting out as a farmer in Nebraska, where he grew up. Warren purchased a farm for him in the early 1980s, and Howard had to pay rent to live and farm there. Now, Warren's eldest son resides in Illinois and operates his own 1,500-acre farm.

