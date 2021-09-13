Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl's Net Worth in the Billions After IPO

When Switzerland-based Sportradar goes public this week, it could make founder and CEO Carsten Koerl a very rich man. A conservative estimate puts his net worth in the billions.

Forbes reports that Koerl’s 31.8 percent stake in the company could be worth at least $2.3 billion on the low end after the company starts trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SRAD.”

Sportradar IPO set for this week.

In its IPO, Sportradar plans to raise $504 million by selling 19 million shares at a price between $25 and $28. Another 2.85 million shares are held under option for one of Sportradar’s existing shareholders. The company is expected to have a valuation of $7.4 billion on the low end, Forbes reports.

This is the company’s second attempt to go public. Earlier this year, Sportradar planned to go public through a merger with SPAC Horizon Acquisition II (HZON). It was reportedly looking for a $10 billion valuation in that deal. However, the SPAC merger fell through in June.

