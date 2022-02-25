How To Avoid a Child Support Tax Refund Offset if You File Jointly

Aside from clearing the arrears, there may be little else you can do to prevent your tax refund from going to child support offset program. However, an offset isn’t automatic, even if you’re in arrears. For example, if the child support recipient gets state benefits, then your arrears must be at least $150 before you can be subject to refund seizure. If the recipient doesn’t get state benefits, your refunds can only be due for capture if you’re at least $500 in arrears.