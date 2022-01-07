How To Use the SNAP EBT Card on Amazon

The EBT card is issued for other government assistance programs beyond SNAP and WIC. If you have the card, you can use it to pay for eligible purchases on Amazon and also get a pass to a discounted Prime membership. With an EBT card, you can save 50 percent on a Prime subscription. However, Amazon offers the discount for up to four years. While the card may qualify you for a Prime discount, you can’t use the funds in it to pay for the membership program.