How To Use the SNAP EBT Card on Amazon

How To Use the SNAP EBT Card on AmazonBy Ruchi Gupta
Jan. 7 2022, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Amazon is where millions of Americans go to shop online. Billionaire Jeff Bezos’s company also is rolling out physical stores to offer customers even more convenient ways to shop. Shoppers are drawn to Amazon because they can access nearly every product and enjoy low prices. If you’re on government assistance program, you may want to know how to pay with an EBT card on Amazon.
Americans in need may get EBT cards to pay for food purchases and access other benefits. If you’re considering using your EBT card on Amazon, it helps to understand how the retailer operates and know the limits you may face.
On its massive online marketplace, Amazon sells its own products and hosts third-party merchants to sell its growing customer base. In addition to food, you can purchase books, electronics, and apparel on Amazon.
The Prime membership programs lets Amazon customers access exclusive discounts and get their shopping packages delivered to them free of charge. Prime members also access entertainment services, such as free streaming of Amazon movies and music, for an annual or monthly fee. If you have an EBT card, you may get a discount on a Prime membership, but there may be some restrictions regarding free delivery.
How to use SNAP benefits on Amazon
SNAP benefits are intended to boost the food budget of needy families. If you’ve a SNAP EBT card, you can use it on Amazon to purchase eligible foods. You’ll need to create an Amazon customer account if you don’t already have it, and then add your EBT card as a payment method to your account. From there, you can proceed to shop.
SNAP participants can use their card to buy items such as fruits, vegetables, breads, and dairy products on Amazon. You can also purchase meat, snacks, and non-alcoholic drinks. Items you can purchase with the EBT card will have a "SNAP EBT Eligible" label.
However, keep in mind that you may have to spend a certain minimum to qualify for a free delivery. Also, Amazon currently doesn’t accept SNAP EBT in Louisiana, Alaska, Montana, or Hawaii. Moreover, you may not be able to pay for some items sold by third-party merchants with an EBT card.
Can you use WIC on Amazon?
The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program extends food and health support to mothers and kids from low-income households. If you have a WIC EBT card, you can use it to pay for eligible food purchases on Amazon. You’ll need to add the card as a payment method in your account and select it at checkout.
How to pay with an EBT card on Amazon
The EBT card is issued for other government assistance programs beyond SNAP and WIC. If you have the card, you can use it to pay for eligible purchases on Amazon and also get a pass to a discounted Prime membership. With an EBT card, you can save 50 percent on a Prime subscription. However, Amazon offers the discount for up to four years. While the card may qualify you for a Prime discount, you can’t use the funds in it to pay for the membership program.