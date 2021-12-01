Scientists Build the First Living Robots That Can Reproduce

Shortly after the original Xenobot project was made public, researchers revealed Xenobots 2.0. The second version had developed legs and was able to travel distances at a much faster rate than the original version. Now, Xenobots 3.0 have been unveiled, making headlines worldwide for the shocking fact that they can reproduce. Although the researchers didn’t report on reproductivity for the previous series of Xenobots, there was some promise—the first ones were able to heal themselves after being cut.