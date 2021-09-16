Want to Bring Back Woolly Mammoths? How to Invest in Colossal

As a business, Colossal is only days old. Its potential modern-day mammoth doesn't exist at all. With that in mind, the company is about as clinical-stage as one can get.

Plus, Colossal is dealing with a plethora of ethical quandaries. Despite the fact that the company claims to be motivated by the need for ecosystem enrichment, the dangers of messing with the past and reintroducing a species that could become problematic and invasive are impossible to ignore. Still, Lamm says about Colossal, "We’re trying to make sure that we do this in the most transparent and ethical way possible."