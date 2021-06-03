How to Get a Coinbase Debit Card?

Crypto credit and debit cards are skyrocketing in popularity right now. We have already seen major credit card processors like Visa and Mastercard partnering up with some of the biggest cryptocurrency companies in the world. Perhaps the most notable partnership to date has been between Visa and Coinbase on a new type of debit card, which was revealed last year.

Coinbase has recently announced this same crypto debit card has now integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay. This means users can pay with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies just by using their phone, rather than needing a physical card. While payments apps like these are pretty common nowadays, we're only just starting to see these apps integrate with the crypto world.

Coinbase first launched the U.S. version of its Visa debit card back in October 2020, which quickly resulted in a massive waitlist. The card was also launched in almost 30 other countries around the world. Since then, Coinbase has also partnered with other payment service providers, like PayPal , to help make buying and selling crypto in the U.S. easier than ever.

A Coinbase Card is a type of Visa debit card that lets you spend your crypto assets when shopping in real life. As long as you have some crypto in your Coinbase portfolio, you can use either Google and Apple Pay to make purchases anywhere that accepts a Visa card. Funds are automatically converted from crypto to U.S. dollars in real-time when making a purchase, with users paying a small 0.2% conversion fee in the process.

How to get a Coinbase card

Unfortunately, f you're thinking about applying for a Coinbase card right now, there's some bad news. There's still a long waitlist for U.S. applicants, with the only exception being for citizens in the state of Hawaii. Residents in Europe are able to get their cards much earlier. At the moment, the Coinbase Card is available in most European countries, although Germany is one noticeable exception where it's not available for residents.

The only requirement for a Coinbase card is that you have an account. Other than that, it's free. Unlike a regular credit card which requires a credit check, Coinbase isn't a credit card, per se. You aren't borrowing any money or crypto in this case. This card just lets you make purchases at your local store with crypto by converting it into fiat.

If you can't get a Coinbase card, there are other options as well. Crypto.com offers a crypto credit card where you earn token rewards based on how much you spend with the card. Other crypto debit cards also includes the Binance credit card, which is also partnered with Visa.