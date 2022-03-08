Wearable NFTs became a trend in 2021, and the concept is still constantly growing as fashion companies enter the metaverse space.

Various brands and professional athletes have already come out with their own NFTs that are tied to a physical item.

Nike, Adidas, and GAP have made these types of NFTs, and they could soon be the norm of how we purchase clothes. Now, NBA legend Metta World Peace is coming out with his own wearable NFT collection that you can buy in the near future.