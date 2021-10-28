How to Buy Stock in the Atlanta Braves and Whether You Should

Buying stock in the Atlanta Braves MLB team is cheaper than buying a National League Champions sweatshirt. How can you buy Atlanta Braves stock?

The Atlanta Braves are the only MLB team that's traded publicly, which means that anyone can own a piece of the team. Shares in the Atlanta Braves are traded on Nasdaq under two ticker symbols, "BATRA" and "BATRK." You can buy BATRA and BATRK shares through any traditional broker or online brokers like Robinhood or Webull . As of Oct. 28, shares of the Atlanta Braves team were trading at about $30, which costs less than any team swag you might purchase.

Although shares in the Atlanta Braves haven’t risen much since the team first went public, some analysts predict that the shares could climb, especially if the team does well in the World Series.

Unlike most MLB teams that are owned by private billionaires, the Braves team is owned by Liberty Media Corporation. After purchasing the team in 2007 for $400 million, the company took the team public as Liberty Braves Group in 2016.

The Braves might have a chance at winning.

The Atlanta Braves play the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series on Oct. 29. The Braves are the underdog in the World Series, with an 88-73 record during the regular season compared to rival Houston’s 95-67 record in the regular season. The Braves haven’t made it to the Series since 1999.

Right now, with two games under their belt, the Braves and Astros are tied 1-1. According to ESPN, 12 out of 15 MLB experts predict Houston will win the game. However, ESPN’s Buster Olney has faith in the Braves and pegs them to win in the 6th inning.

“The depth of the Braves' lineup -- markedly better than last year -- turns out to be difference-making, along with the lefty relievers to combat Yordan Alvarez,” Onley told ESPN.

The Braves will have home team advantage on Oct. 29 when Game 3 is played at Truist Park in Atlanta. Liberty Braves Group spent $700 million to build the new stadium in 2017. At that time, some analysts thought that the new stadium would help push up the team’s stock prices.

Source: Twitter

“The new ballpark allows the Braves to grow ticket revenues and sponsorship rights, which are the biggest catalysts that the market fails to appreciate,” portfolio manager Wills Manley of Mitotic Investments told Forbes in 2017.

