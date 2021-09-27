Robinhood IPO Rules Restrict 'Flipping' Shares, Explained

Retail traders on Robinhood can purchase shares in IPOs, but under Robinhood’s IPO rules, traders will have to hang onto the IPOs shares for at least 30 days before they can sell them again.

In May, Robinhood added IPO Access, a feature to enable retail investors to buy IPO shares. However, the app warns against selling those shares within the first 30 days of trading. Although investors can sell IPO shares at any point, those who try to “flip” their IPO stocks in the app could be prevented from participating in IPOs for 60 days, the company’s website states.

What is “flipping”?

Flipping happens when you buy an IPO stock and then turn around and resell it in the first days of trading. Traders “flip” IPO stock shares to earn a quick profit. IPO stocks usually start trading at discounted prices, and the value can soar on the first day of trading.

"Issuing companies and their underwriters often try to avoid IPO stock flipping. Flipping could lead us to offer fewer IPOs in the future," the Robinhood website states.

Robinhood’s rules about flipping IPO shares within the first 30-days of trading also applied to its own IPO on July 29. Robinhood (HOOD) shares started trading at $38 and popped to over $70 within the first week of trading. A month later, the share price had declined to about $43 per share.

“I bought a $HOOD shares at IPO and can not sell because 30 days IPO flipping rule apply. Why it's only apply to retail traders and not Robinhood co-founder? Double standard at it's finest,” tweeted one investor on Aug. 4, the day HOOD shares reached their peak.