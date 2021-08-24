After Its Crash, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Stock Still Isn’t a Firm ‘Buy’

On Aug. 23, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock rose more than 6 percent after Wall Street analysts initiated coverage and lauded the investment platform’s potential despite last week’s disappointing second-quarter earnings report. What’s HOOD’s price prediction , and is the stock a good buy now?

On Jul. 29, Robinhood went public at $38. After more than doubling within the first week of its IPO, the stock has given up much of its gains on signs that the company’s fundamentals don’t support the rally. Robinhood, which revolutionized stock trading with its easy-to-use, commission-free platform during the COVID-19 pandemic, closed Aug. 23 at $45.29, losing nearly half of its value from its peak of $85 on Aug. 4.

Robinhood's stock price prediction

On Aug. 23, at least ten analysts initiated coverage on Robinhood stock. Half of them rated it as "buy" or equivalent. Most analysts expressed concerns about the sustainability of the frantic retail trading that powered the company’s second-quarter growth. However, they were largely optimistic about Robinhood's long-term growth potential.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Robinhood Facebook

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet estimates that Robinhood’s account base could increase to 32.5 million by 2023 from 22.5 million on Jun. 30, 2021. The analyst believes that Robinhood will evolve beyond crypto and stock trading into a broader-based money app. He also thinks that Robinhood will expand its business internationally, boosting its account growth. Citigroup has a “buy” rating on Robinhood, with a price target of $63.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Robinhood Facebook

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance has given HOOD a “neutral” rating and price target of $56. Nance sees significant growth ahead, with Robinhood reaching 53 million accounts by 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

At Piper Sandler, analyst Richard Repetto initiated coverage of Robinhood with a “neutral” rating and price target of $47. Repetto expects Robinhood to continue to benefit from its effective, incentive-driven customer acquisition model creating strong brand awareness among Millennials.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev has given HOOD a “buy” rating and price target of $68. Dolev said, “We view Robinhood not as a meme stock phenomenon, but as a singularity that captures Generation Z's zeitgeist.” He added that Robinhood could double its average revenue per user by adding new products and services.

Article continues below advertisement

JPMorgan Chase was the lone bearish voice, rating the stock as "underweight." It cited Robinhood's regulation of payment for order flow, price, and market saturation.

$HOOD initiated at Underweight at JPMorgan. PT $35 — Bio Stocks™ (@BioStocks) August 23, 2021