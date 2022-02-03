How Much Will It Cost Jeff Bezos to Dismantle De Hef Bridge?

Rotterdam won't be paying for the bridge to be dismantled for Bezos’ superyacht. The cost isn't set in stone yet because there are “a lot of details [that] need to be worked out,” according to Rotterdam municipality spokeswoman Frances van Heist. Some of the details include what part of the bridge needs to be dismantled, how long it will take, and when the city will be able to reconstruct it once Bezos’ yacht is through.