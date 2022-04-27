Home Builders See Higher Profit Margins Amid the Real Estate Boom

Currently, mortgage rates are the highest they have been in over a decade, largely due to rising inflation in recent months. The real estate market has become more of a seller’s market than a buyer’s. You will likely spend more on a home in 2022 than you would in previous years. While it’s expensive to be a homebuyer, what about being a home builder? Building a home can be more expensive than buying one. How much profit do builders make on a house?