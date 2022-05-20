The U.S. Has Sent Billions of Dollars in Aid to Ukraine — Breaking It All Down

The U.S. Has Sent Billions of Dollars in Aid to Ukraine — Breaking It All DownBy Ade Hennis
May. 20 2022, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
The U.S. Senate voted to pass about a $40 billion bill on May 19 and will send the money to Ukraine in the form of foreign aid. It’s nearly triple the amount that was sent in March and puts the country ahead of other countries in the world when it comes to foreign aid for Ukraine. How much money has the U.S. sent to Ukraine?
With so much money going towards Ukraine in recent months, U.S. residents have started to worry about not receiving enough funding on their end. Inflation has really impacted the country, consumer spending, and financial markets. The current baby formula shortage bill passed earlier this year provides $28 million in funding for the FDA. The amount pales compared to foreign aid packages that have been distributed to other countries this year.
How much money has the U.S. sent to Ukraine?
The U.S. has sent more than $54 billion to Ukraine since the war against Russia started, according to The New York Times. The aid package can be broken down into multiple types of aid.
Weapons and other supplies: $12.5 billion
Economic support: $9.4 billion
U.S. military deployments and intelligence: $9 billion
Food assistance, healthcare, and other aid: $7 billion
Military and security assistance: $6 billion
Grants and loans for military supplies: $4.7 billion
Migration and refugee assistance: $1.8 billion
Other foreign aid: $1.5 billion
Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Aisa: $1.1 billion
Administration for Children and Families: $0.9 billion
Diplomatic programs and other: $0.5 billion
Enforcing sanctions: $0.3 billion
Most of the types of aid fall under a traditional foreign aid category worth $31.4 billion, while weapons and other supplies and U.S. military deployments and intelligence are categorized as other military aid worth $21.6 billion.
With the total amount of money sent to Ukraine over these past few months, economic support and weapons have been an emphasis for the U.S. The March package was worth approximately $13.6 billion, but it focused more on weapons, the U.S. military, and food assistance. The bill that just past this month focuses more on weapons and economic support.
While the U.S. has provided foreign aid to many countries over the years, Ukraine was always been towards the bottom of the list. According to Foreign Assistance, between 2010 to 2020, Afghanistan, Israel, Iraq, and Jordan were the top countries to receive the most aid within that span. Afghanistan used to lead the world as the largest recipient of foreign aid from the U.S. until now with Ukraine surpassing it.
Who else has donated money to Ukraine?
Many other countries have donated to Ukraine, but when it comes to arms and weapons transfers between February and March 2022, Estonia has reportedly pledged the most behind the U.S. at $0.24 billion. The United Kingdom ranks third at $0.22 billion, then Italy at $0.16 billion, and Sweden with the fifth-highest at $0.16 billion. While the other countries probably want to send more money in foreign aid, the U.S. has a bigger budget to work with.