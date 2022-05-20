The U.S. Has Sent Billions of Dollars in Aid to Ukraine — Breaking It All Down

Many other countries have donated to Ukraine, but when it comes to arms and weapons transfers between February and March 2022, Estonia has reportedly pledged the most behind the U.S. at $0.24 billion. The United Kingdom ranks third at $0.22 billion, then Italy at $0.16 billion, and Sweden with the fifth-highest at $0.16 billion. While the other countries probably want to send more money in foreign aid, the U.S. has a bigger budget to work with.