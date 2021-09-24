New Docuseries ‘LuLaRich’ Charts LuLaRoe’s Rise and Fall

To say the bloom is off the LuLaRoe rose seems like an understatement. The multi-level marketing company was once worth an estimated $2 billion. Although there isn't any word about how much the company is worth now, the bad press keeps rolling in.

On Sept. 10, for example, Amazon Prime Video debuted the “true-con” docuseries LuLaRich, featuring horror stories from former LuLaRoe participants. “It seemed too good to be true, and it was,” one interviewee says in the series.