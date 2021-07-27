How Dana White Made Hundreds of Millions on the UFC Sale in 2016

As a publicly traded entity under its parent company, you can own part of UFC by buying shares in Endeavor Group Holdings . Endeavor is publicly traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "EDR." So, once you have a brokerage account, you can buy stock in the company.

When the company debuted on the stock exchange this spring, the shares were priced at $24 apiece. Since then, the share prices have remained close to that price.

Endeavor also owns the Miss Universe organization, the William Morris talent agency, Professional Bull Riders, and IMG.