How Long Has Xi Jinping Been in Power and Is He President for Life?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is the world’s second-most powerful person, after the U.S. president. Meanwhile, under his watch, U.S.-China relations have nosedived. The Biden administration’s decision to diplomatically boycott the Beijing Olympics hasn’t helped the relations. How long has Xi been in power in China? Is he really the president for life in China? Also, what does his leadership mean for U.S.-China relations and the world in general?