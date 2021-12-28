DuckDuckGo Says It Makes Money Like Google—Just Without the Tracking

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo is on the rise. As of the time of this writing, DuckDuckGo has tallied 35.8 billion total queries in 2021, up from 23.7 billion in 2020, and more than 10 times its traffic from 2015. That success comes as the company announces that it’s developing a desktop browser to go with its popular mobile apps. And in a recent blog post, DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg said that the company has been profitable since 2014. So, how does DuckDuckGo make money?