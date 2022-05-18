How 'Axie Infinity' Is Making Money After the Hack

Another major revenue source for the project is breeding fees. You can breed your Axies to expand your team. And with more Axies, you can earn more money from battling or trading your creatures. Breeding Axies has a cost to it, which is paid to Axie Infinity in the forms of SLP and AXS tokens. The breeding fee fluctuates in step with the value of the tokens. The fee will also vary depending on how many creatures you want to get from breeding.