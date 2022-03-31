Memphis Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera Is the Third-Richest NBA Owner

Robert Pera is an entrepreneur who's best known as the founder and CEO of Ubiquiti Inc. (former Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.), an American technology company that makes and sells wireless communications products. He became a billionaire after the company’s 2011 IPO. He briefly lost his billionaire status when stock plummeted, but now is thought to have a $15 billion net worth. Pera has been principal owner of the Memphis Grizzlies since 2012.

Birthdate: March 10, 1978

Education: University of California, San Diego (BS in Electrical Engineering; BA in Japanese Language; Master's in Electrical Engineering)

Spouse: Unmarried