5 Healthcare Stocks With 1,000 Percent or More Upside Potential
Investors routinely adjust their portfolios, sometimes in response to market conditions. When it comes to remaking the portfolio, the goal is always to get exposure to the best investments the market can offer. If that is the case, you may be keen to find stocks with 1,000 percent upside potential. Some people call them the 10x stocks.
A growing number of investors are getting into crypto, even for their retirement savings accounts. But stocks remain the favorite investment for the majority. A variety of factors go into picking the right stocks. Some investors seek stocks that can generate a regular income through dividend distributions. Other investors look for stocks with potential to multiply their value quickly.
These healthcare stocks have 1,000 percent upside potential.
In investment, the greater the risk you take, the greater the potential returns may be. A 10x stock could make you rich quickly, but it would also require you to have a high risk tolerance. If you’ve the appetite for the risk, here are some of the healthcare stocks with 1,000 percent upside potential:
Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)
GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)
Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
Kintara (KTRA) stock could explode more than 3,000 percent.
California-based Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) is focused on developing breakthrough cancer treatments aimed at patients with unmet medical needs. Its flagship experimental drugs VAL-083 and REM-001 are advancing in clinical trials, targeting various cancer types including ovarian and breast cancer.
KTRA stock has pulled back sharply from its recent peak to trade deep in penny stock territory. But the stock has the potential to explode if any of the leading drug candidates secure FDA approval. KTRA stock’s average target price of $5 suggests a more than 3,300 percent upside potential.
GlycoMimetics (GLYC) could be a 20x stock.
Founded in 2003 and based in Maryland, GlycoMimetics (GLYC) has focused on developing treatments for serious diseases, including sickle cell and cancers. The company targets therapeutic areas with high unmet needs. It has multiple drug candidates in the pipeline and its lead program is currently in Phase 3 study.
Although GLYC stock trades under $1, Wall Street has an average target price of $14.50 on it, which indicates an upside potential of about 2,400 percent.
Neoleukin (NLTX) stock could rise 2,000 percent.
Washington-based Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) develops immunotherapies for cancer, allergies, and other conditions. Its lead program NL-201 is undergoing clinical studies as potential cancer immunotherapy. The experimental drug has shown great results in past trials and its approval could be a game-changer for the NLTX stock. Wall Street’s average target price of $20 on NLTX stock implies a 2,000 percent upside potential.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) stock is poised to explode on FDA approval.
Massachusetts-based Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) is developing treatments for cancers and genetic diseases. It has multiple programs in various development stages. The company aims to get FDA approval for its lead drug candidate in 2024. While SYRS stock has sunk to under $1, Wall Street believes it’s headed to $15, which indicates a more than 2,000 percent upside to the current level.
Freeline (FRLN) promises 1,800 percent upside potential.
U.K.-based Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) is developing therapies for bleeding disorders and other chronic diseases. It has developed a number of potential treatments that are now in clinical trials. Although FRLN stock has dipped to under $1, Wall Street’s average target price values it above $13, which implies an upside potential of 1,800 percent.