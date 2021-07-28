Guy Adami Went From ‘Fast Money’ to Training for Ironman Triathlon

Devotees of CNBC know Guy Adami as a Fast Money co-host who built his net worth as a stock trader before becoming one of the original “Fast Money Five” panelists.

But that’s just part of this 57-year-old’s story. Adami is also the Vice Chairman of the New Jersey chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, according to his CNBC profile, as well as a board member for the organizations Invest in Others and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Oh, and then there’s the Ironman triathlon he finished in 2012.