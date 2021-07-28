Guy Adami Went From ‘Fast Money’ to Training for Ironman Triathlon

Guy Adami Went From ‘Fast Money’ to Training for Ironman TriathlonBy Dan Clarendon
Jul. 28 2021, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Devotees of CNBC know Guy Adami as a Fast Money co-host who built his net worth as a stock trader before becoming one of the original “Fast Money Five” panelists.
But that’s just part of this 57-year-old’s story. Adami is also the Vice Chairman of the New Jersey chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, according to his CNBC profile, as well as a board member for the organizations Invest in Others and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Oh, and then there’s the Ironman triathlon he finished in 2012.
Guy Adami rose in the ranks at Drexel Burnham Lambert and Goldman Sachs earlier in his career.
According to his Keppler Speakers bio and CNBC profile, Adami started his career on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange in 1986. He worked for the firm Drexel Burnham Lambert, which soon promoted him to vice president and head gold trader.
In 1996, Adami became the head golden trader for Goldman Sachs. In 2000, he started leading the industrial/basic material group in Goldman Sachs’s U.S. Equities division.
These days, Adami is Director of Advisor Advocacy at Private Advisor Group in Morristown, N.J., which is a group of nearly 600 advisers with close to $17 billion in assets.
Guy Adami has a reported net worth of $30 million.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adami’s net worth is $30 million.
He also charges between $20,000 and $30,000 for speaking engagements through Keppler Speakers.
“Using his experience and financial savvy, Guy takes a stance against using outmoded models for investment,” Keppler touts. “In a dynamic fashion, he breaks down how today’s headlines will affect businesses and industrial sectors. With a lively, take-no-prisoners style, Guy will walk through how businesses can respond to these market trends—and thrive amid the turbulence.”
Guy Adami completed the Ironman triathlon in 2012.
A 2012 cover story in The New York Times’ Metropolitan section detailed Adami’s training for the Ironman triathlon in New York City, a 140.6-mile race involving a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon. “People say it’s one of the best moments of your life, and I’m hoping to experience it,” Adami told the Times.
At the time, Adami had been training for six months and he dropped nearly 40 pounds. He decided to participate in the triathlon after John Korff, the founder of the New York-New Jersey Ironman, appeared on Fast Money.
“I have the utmost respect for this race, but I expect to finish,” Adami added. “I’m not going to not finish. But I am terrified.”
In an update later that summer, The New York Times revealed that Adami had succeeded, crossing the triathlon’s finish line after 16 hours, 19 minutes, and 52 seconds. Better yet, he and his six teammates had raised more than $400,000 in donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of New Jersey. “I didn’t think I was going to finish until I saw the finish line,” he told the Times. “I thought at any moment my legs would give out. … You don’t realize what you’re capable of doing until you try.”