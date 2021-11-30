Ghislaine Maxwell Federal Prosecutors Include James Comey’s Daughter

Comey has another big case on her docket. She’s on the case of former gynecologist Robert Hadden, who is charged with enticing and inducing six victims to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity. When Hadden was charged in September 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss alleged that Hadden “sexually abused dozens of women and girls during OB/GYN examinations at his medical offices in Manhattan,” according to an SDNY press release.