How Social Media Personality George Janko Is Growing His Net Worth

How Social Media Personality George Janko Is Growing His Net WorthBy Kathryn Underwood
Dec. 15 2021, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
George Janko, who has spent a bit of time in acting and recording music, is likely best-known as a social media personality. He appears on the podcast of famous internet personality Logan Paul, the “Impaulsive Podcast.” Janko has amassed a robust following on YouTube and his other social media platforms. How much is his net worth?
George Janko
Social Media Personality
Net worth: $600,000
George Janko is an American internet personality who has been active on various social media platforms since launching on Vine in 2014. He garnered about half a million followers there and has collaborated regularly with Jake Paul and Logan Paul as well as other social media content creators. His net worth is estimated at $600,000 as of December 2021.
Born: January 3, 1993
Marital status: Single
George Janko has a series of acting credits.
According to Janko's IMDB profile, he has appeared as an actor in multiple television series and films. In 2020, he's credited for roles in the films Back to Lyla and Follow Me. The film FML is another of his acting credits dating to 2016. Janko has also acted on TV series including NCIS: Los Angeles and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn.
George Janko is also a singer and recording artist.
Janko released a studio album entitled "Without Fame" that brought him some of his popularity. Some of his song credits include "Where’s the Love" and "Feel So Alive" in collaboration with Conor Maynard.
George Janko has worked with Logan Paul and Jake Paul.
Logan and Jake Paul, two well-known YouTube personalities, have worked with Janko for years. Janko often appears on Logan's podcast, the Impaulsive podcast. On Apple podcasts, the program is described as "The world's greatest, most thought-provoking, mentally stimulating podcast in the history of mankind... hosted by a bunch of idiots."
On episode #206 of the Impaulsive Podcast, Janko discussed topics like "how stalking Logan Paul (and following Jesus) changed his life" and the "consequences of Logan's video game addiction."
This week, Janko posted a YouTube vlog claiming that the “Island Boys,” rapping twin brothers, had started a fight with him on the Impaulsive podcast. In the video, Janko states that he's one of the duo's biggest fans.
Logan has also been involved in the world of cryptocurrency. He pushed a meme coin called Dink Doink and is suspected of pumping it as a crypto scam.
George Janko is still building his social media career.
Janko is active across multiple social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Janko even got his start making short videos on Vine. One popular vlog was released in 2016 and entitled "My Crazy Family." Like much of his video content, this was intended as a comedic video.
Currently, Janko has about 1.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.7 million followers on Facebook. Since Janko regularly posts content on multiple social media sites, he might be making a decent income as a social media content creator and influencer. The greater the number of followers, the more money he stands to make on Instagram and his other channels.