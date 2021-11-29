What Is the G-Wagon Tax Write-Off and Who Can Claim It?By Ruchi Gupta
Nov. 29 2021, Published 8:48 a.m. ET
Let’s face it, taxes are a burden and even billionaires have a tax problem. For example, Elon Musk had to sell a substantial chunk of his Tesla shares to raise money to settle with the IRS. Many people look for tax-saving opportunities. Some crypto investors will want to migrate to countries where crypto isn’t taxed. If you recently purchased a business vehicle, even the luxury type like the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, you might qualify for a tax write-off.
The IRS raises money for the government and doesn't tolerate individuals or companies missing tax deadlines. As much as the IRS wants your money, it also wants to see businesses prosper. If you’re running a thriving business, you can contribute more to funding government programs. Therefore, the IRS has made provisions for Americans to claim tax deductions on investments they make in their businesses like equipment purchases.
The IRS offers tax deductions for business vehicles.
The IRS offers tax deduction opportunities on select business machinery, including vehicles. You can take advantage of the deductions to offset the initial cost of the business vehicle. The business equipment tax break also works as an incentive for businesses to make capital investments.
However, not every business vehicle qualifies for a tax break. The tax write-off amount might vary by the vehicle type and how it’s being used. For example, someone using a truck partially for business and personal reasons might not qualify for the same deduction as someone using their vehicle mainly for business.
Why the Section 179 tax deduction code is important for business owners.
There's a special business tax code called Section 179. It allows business owners to claim deductions of up to $1 million on business equipment purchases or leases in a tax year. Another restriction is that you can’t claim too many deductions that would lead to your business having a loss. If you have many deductions, you can carry over the extra to the next year.
For a vehicle to qualify for the Section 179 deduction, it must be used for business purposes more than 50 percent of the time. It must also have a gross vehicle weight of between 6,000 pounds and 14,000 pounds. If you're purchasing a vehicle for your business and you plan to claim Section 179 tax breaks, make sure that the vehicle title has the name of the business instead of your personal name.
How does the G-Wagon tax write-off work?
For tax purposes, the IRS treats heavy SUVs, vans, and pickup trucks as business equipment. This makes the vehicles eligible for a tax write-off under Section 179. While the G-Wagon is considered a luxury car, it actually qualifies for a deduction thanks to its weight of more than 6,000 pounds. You can use your recent G-Wagon purchase to reduce your tax liability as a sole proprietor. You can claim up to a $25,000 tax relief on a G-Wagon SUV used for business purposes.
To qualify for the write-off in the current tax year, you need to purchase the vehicle and use it for business purposes before Dec. 31. In addition to the G-Wagon, a number of Mercedes-Benz SUVs also qualify for Section 179 deductions.