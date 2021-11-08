Why Elon Musk Could Owe $15 Billion in Taxes

Billionaires such as Musk and Jeff Bezos of Amazon have been criticized for not contributing enough in taxes. For example, a ProPublica probe found that the top 25 richest Americans increased their wealth by more than $400 billion collectively between 2014 and 2018, but only paid $13.6 billion in federal taxes in those years. That implies a tax rate of only 3.4 percent, which is far below the federal tax rate of 14 percent that the median American household earning $70,000 annually has paid in recent years.