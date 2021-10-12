Is Function X Coin a Good Investment?By Ruchi Gupta
Oct. 12 2021, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Function X (FX) has climbed more than 7,000 percent since the beginning of 2021, overshadowing Bitcoin’s 110 percent and Ethereum’s 400 percent gain. What’s the Function X coin’s price prediction? Is Function X a good investment?
FX has traded between $0.050 and $2.29 over the past 12 months. It currently trades above $1.50, about 35 percent below its all-time high reached in Aug. 2021.
What’s the Function X (FX) coin?
Function X is a DeFi-focused blockchain project. Although Solana (SOL) and Cardano are trying to challenge Ethereum, Function X is leveraging Ethereum’s strengths instead of competing with it. The project’s FX token is based on the Ethereum blockchain, but it's designed to work with other blockchains as well. The project’s native crypto is the FX token.
How is Function X related to Pundi X?
Function X and Pundi X share a mission of bringing crypto to the masses. While Pundi X offers crypto payment solutions to retailers, Function X is out to support the development of the DeFi sector. Pundi X’s top lawyer, David Ben Kay, doubles up as the president of the Function X project.
Is Function X (FX) coin a good investment?
FX token plays many roles on the Function X network. In addition to being a governance tool, it’s used to pay for services on the network. The project plans to introduce more products and features that will be powered by the FX token. Therefore, as the Function X ecosystem expands, the demand for the FX token will also increase and lift its price.
Another impressive thing about Function X is its fixed maximum supply. There are about 408 million FX tokens in circulation presently, 22 percent of the crypto’s maximum supply of 1.9 billion tokens. The token’s capped supply reduces inflation risk for investors.
A major reason Bitcoin is worth so much and expected to be worth even more in the future is its fixed supply, which makes it look like digital gold. Bitcoin’s maximum supply is capped at 21 million coins. Therefore, FX token may appeal to investors seeking the next Bitcoin.
Function X's (FX) coin price prediction
The Function X project has huge potential amid the increasing popularity of DeFi products. The project’s leveraging of Ethereum promises to expand its opportunities even more. The Ethereum upgrade will speed up transactions, lower costs, and allow for a more rapid release of innovative features that could benefit Function X. The recent Coinbase listing also bodes well for FX's outlook—it would come as no surprise to see FX hit $10 in 2022.
The best place to buy the Function X (FX) coin
If you like Function X's price prediction, you may want to add it to your crypto portfolio. The altcoin is now available on Coinbase, where you can buy it with the U.S. dollar. Besides Coinbase, you can buy FX on KuCoin, Bittrex, Gate.io, or Uniswap with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Tether.