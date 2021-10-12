Is Function X Coin a Good Investment?

Function X (FX) has climbed more than 7,000 percent since the beginning of 2021, overshadowing Bitcoin’s 110 percent and Ethereum’s 400 percent gain. What’s the Function X coin’s price prediction? Is Function X a good investment?

FX has traded between $0.050 and $2.29 over the past 12 months. It currently trades above $1.50, about 35 percent below its all-time high reached in Aug. 2021.

Function X is a DeFi-focused blockchain project. Although Solana (SOL) and Cardano are trying to challenge Ethereum, Function X is leveraging Ethereum’s strengths instead of competing with it. The project’s FX token is based on the Ethereum blockchain, but it's designed to work with other blockchains as well. The project’s native crypto is the FX token.

Be decentralized, be inclusive. f(x)Wallet will support assets on @BinanceChain @0xPolygon @Tronfoundation @PundiXLabs #Blockchain Governance voting for activating #BSC cross-chain is on at https://t.co/1KaSVaaexB . Cast your vote now. #FX #FUNCTIONX #BNB $TRON $matic $FX #FXCORE pic.twitter.com/KPxh4BLvZH

Blockchain and Interoperability: key to mass adoption 💪 the goal still the same, make crypto accessible to everyone ❤️🌍 #PundiX #FunctionX #BSC #Solana #Ethereum #Bitcoin #Polygon #Chainlink #Binance #Tron to be continued... #GrowingStrong 💪 #PundiX4Good ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UHGrTfU3OO

Function X and Pundi X share a mission of bringing crypto to the masses. While Pundi X offers crypto payment solutions to retailers, Function X is out to support the development of the DeFi sector. Pundi X’s top lawyer, David Ben Kay, doubles up as the president of the Function X project.

Is Function X (FX) coin a good investment?

FX token plays many roles on the Function X network. In addition to being a governance tool, it’s used to pay for services on the network. The project plans to introduce more products and features that will be powered by the FX token. Therefore, as the Function X ecosystem expands, the demand for the FX token will also increase and lift its price.

Another impressive thing about Function X is its fixed maximum supply. There are about 408 million FX tokens in circulation presently, 22 percent of the crypto’s maximum supply of 1.9 billion tokens. The token’s capped supply reduces inflation risk for investors.

Article continues below advertisement

A major reason Bitcoin is worth so much and expected to be worth even more in the future is its fixed supply, which makes it look like digital gold. Bitcoin’s maximum supply is capped at 21 million coins. Therefore, FX token may appeal to investors seeking the next Bitcoin.

"Eventually at most only 21 million coins for 6.8 billion people in the world if it really gets huge. But don't worry, there are another 6 decimal places that aren't shown, for a total of 8 decimal places internally."



- Satoshi Nakamoto — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) January 28, 2020